Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027 || GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eli Lilly & Company, AstraZeneca plc., Taris Biomedical LLC., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation

Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027
Global Bladder Cancer Treatment Market is set to witness a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. From its initial estimated value of USD 241 million in 2018, it is set to be rising up to US 327.9 million by 2025.
Market Definition:
Bladder Cancer is an anomaly of involuntary cell growth, in the lining of the bladder, which is cancerous in nature and even spread through the muscular wall. It is the most recurring of all the malign cancers found in the world.
Bladder Cancer is caused by smoking, which is not a well-known fact amongst the people, other major cancer causes are tobacco consumption, prolonged exposure to radiation, and chronic bladder infection.
Global Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation
- By Type (Urothelial Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma)
- By Treatment (Surgery, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy)
- By Major Test (Biopsy, Cystoscopy, Urine Cytology, Urine Analysis, Bladder Ultrasound)
- By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Market Drivers:
- Increased cases of Bladder Cancer, especially in developed regions pushing the market growth forward
- Rise in public awareness, technological advancements and advanced health care services are rising the market high
Market Restraints:
- High rate of failure in the diagnostic and detection of cancerous cells causes the market to be restricted
- Asymptomatic nature of these bladder cancer cases causes the market to be restricted
Key Market Competitors:
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.,
- Eli Lilly & Company,
- AstraZeneca plc.,
- Taris Biomedical LLC.,
- Bristol-Myers Squibb,
- Celgene Corporation,
- Sanofi S.A.,
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,
- Novartis AG,
- Pfizer Inc.,
- Accord Healthcare,
- Merck & Co.,
- Sarepta Therapeutics,
- Allergan,
- Bedford Lab,
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc.,
- Astellas Pharma Inc.,
- Seattle Genetics Inc.,
- Cold Genesys Inc.,
- Sesen Bio,
- FKD Therapies Oy,
- Genentech Inc.,
Are few of the major competitors currently working on the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market
Competitive Analysis:
The Global Bladder Cancer Treatment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Bladder Cancer Treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2017, US FDA approved Bavencio produced by Pfizer Inc., to treat advanced stages of Bladder Cancer
- In December 2017, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Taris Biomedical LLC., entered into collaboration, to evaluate and check the safety of TAR-200 (GemRIS™) of Taris Biomedical LLC., with the combination of programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo (nivolumab) by Bristol-Myers Squibb.
