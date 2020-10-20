Meizu announces TW2 POP and UR Live Special Edition headphones with promise of high sound quality

It has been a long time since Meizu has captured the attention of specialist media, as it no longer has the same strength as before in the smartphone market. The last major launch of the company was in July, with the arrival of Moonlight Blue color for the Meizu 17 Pro, and since then the manufacturer has focused on small launches in certain countries and the distribution of its Flyme OS based on Android 10.

Now Meizu has just grabbed the attention with the announcement of two new headphones in China, POP2s TWS and UR Live Special Edition. While the former arrives as a modest update to the predecessor POP2, the latter is still shrouded in mystery, but promises to bring high sound quality to users with a combination of premium construction materials and high frequency response.

Meizu POP2s TWS

The more basic of the two versions, the Meizu POP2s TWS does not add much novelty to POP2, even retaining most of the features already seen in its predecessor. The design remains the same, with a format that promises to offer comfort during prolonged use, with Bluetooth 5.0 connection, IP-X5 certification for water and sweat resistance, gesture control, virtual assistant, charging via USB-C and total battery life 24 hours, with up to 8 hours for each bud.

The main novelties are the reduction in the weight of the headphones, which now reaches 5.1g compared to 5.4g of the previous generation, the possibility of quick connection with the company’s smartphones via the Flyme function and the new noise cancellation algorithm. during calls. The Meizu POP2s are hitting the Chinese market for 299 yuan (~ R $ 250), but buyers of Meizu 17 cellphones are getting a discount, paying 249 yuan (~ R $ 208) on the new headphones.

Meizu UR Live Special Edition

The highlight of the day, however, is the Meizu UR Live Special Edition, developed especially for those looking for the best audio quality, given the limitations of the in-ear format. The device has two channels, one powered by more traditional drivers, while the other has two dedicated low frequency subwoofers. In addition, its shape has been designed through testing with a wide range of ear tips, so that it is comfortable for the vast majority of users.

The UR Live Special Edition also stands out for the materials of its construction, with cables containing oxygen-free copper wires and internal connectors and panels made of carbon fiber and silver and gold foil. Unfortunately, the full specifications of the handset have not been released, but it is already known that its frequency response is 20 Hz to 40 kHz, its impedance is 18 ohms and its sensitivity is 97 dB at 1 kHz.

Given such attention, it was to be expected that the price would not be attractive. The Meizu UR Live Special Edition arrives in China at a cost of 1,299 yuan (~ R $ 1,083), a steep price for the Chinese market.