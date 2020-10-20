Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Size, Share, Emerging Audience, Business Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware According to Market Study Report descriptively covers the present & future growth trends, in addition to highlighting the global expanse of this industry and elaborating the regional share and contribution of each region of the Compounding Pharmacy Market. The study evaluates the competitive environment, strategies undertaken by prominent players, supply & demand analysis, and revenue growth statistics.

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market is valued approximately at USD 8056 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Since last few years, the development of compounding drugs has been increased in which the pharmacies have to deliver advanced compounding services to the patients. In pharmacology, compounding is the science of producing personalized medicines for patients. These drugs are prepared reliant on the physician’s prescription wherein, the individual components are mixed simultaneously as per the recommended dosage form, and strength.

The competent pharmacists have a prominent role in the establishing the trust of patients on the healthcare system, reducing the risk of treatments and side effects, achieving better health outcomes, reducing treatment cost, safe access to the treatment and enhanced quality of life. Furthermore, the compounding pharmacy is more emphasized on patient- care instead of their traditional role of dispensing of medicines and improving the patient safety throughout the treatment management process. Growing acceptance of personalized medicines, rising number of patients visiting physicians to address chronic illness, and increasing geriatric population worldwide are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. As per the United Nationâ€™s report:

World Population Prospect-The 2017 Revision, the population of people aged over 60 years is projected to increase from nearly 962 million in 2017 (13% of world population) to around 1.3 billion by 2030, globally. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Compounding Pharmacy around the world. However, high costs of equipment and maintenance of sterile environment, along with shortage of skilled physicians are some major factors expected to hamper the growth of global Compounding Pharmacy market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Compounding Pharmacy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the shortage of drugs reported by the FDA in the U.S. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing pharmaceutical awareness among people, along with increasing geriatric population in the emerging economies such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services

Fagron

Fresenius Kabi AG

PharMEDium Services, LLC

Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

Cantrell Drug Company

Triangle Compounding Pharmacies

Lorraineâ€™s Pharmacy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Oral Medication

Topical Medication

Mouthwashes

Suppositories

By Application:

Medication for Adults

Medication for Veterinary

Medication for Children

Medication for Geriatric

By Therapeutic Area:

Pain Management

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year â€“ 2016, 2017

Base year â€“ 2018

Forecast period â€“ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Compounding Pharmacy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

