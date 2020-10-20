Vivo announces its arrival in the European market with four mobile phones

Chinese manufacturer Vivo debuted in the international market six years ago, but is only now arriving in Europe. To celebrate, the company announced which will be the first four mobile phones, which will be sold in stores in six countries, namely Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, France and Poland.

The first device, and the highlight of the list, is nothing more than a European version of the already existing vivo X50 Pro, which launched in China in mid-July of this year. The version for the old continent therefore bears the name of vivo X51 Pro 5G – a small addition in its nomenclature which highlights the already existing compatibility with the new generation of mobile connection.

The vivo X51 Pro 5G – or vivo X50 Pro – is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, plus 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This smartphone initially only arrives for Brits, who will have to pay £ 749 – or around R $ 5,390 in direct conversion – by mobile phone. So far, however, there are no predictions for the arrival of the cell phone in other countries.

Other smartphones announced for the European market are the intermediates vivo Y70 and vivo Y20S, which have been announced in other countries for some time. Finally, to make its debut in the region, the Chinese will also launch the new vivo Y11, which will arrive as an input device, equipped with Snapdragon 460, a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh and a display 6.51 inch LCD. with HD + resolution.

It is important to stress that, for the moment, there is no forecast for the arrival of the Chinese manufacturer in other European countries.