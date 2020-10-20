Sports

Sporting director Hübner allegedly before separation from Eintracht | Free press

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – According to a report by the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”, sporting director Bruno Huebner is about to say goodbye to Eintracht Frankfurt. The 59-year-old contract with the Bundesliga club, which expires in June 2021, will not be extended, “FAZ” reported.

A club spokesperson, however, said in the evening, on a dpa request, that there was still no trend. Contract negotiations have not yet taken place. Hübner has worked for Hessen since 2011. The contract with head coach Adi Hütter was extended in early September until summer 2023.

