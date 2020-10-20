3D Printing Construction Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2026

Global 3D Printing Construction Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2026. 3D Printing Construction Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global 3D Printing Construction market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2026.

The global 3D Printing Construction market size is expected to reach USD 14,896.4 million by 2026 according to a new study Market Research. The 3D Printing in Construction market is projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. The processing of the components in the 3D printer depends on the input file in a computer-controlled program. Use of software program in these printers significantly reduces human errors involved in conventional processes. Standardization of work is possible with the help of 3D printers, which would ultimately result into reducing the operational costs and reduction in human errors. The ease of using this technology and the reduction in errors drive the growth of the 3D printing market. This technology also offers design flexibility, efficient building of complex structures, and reduced carbon footprint.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Various government investments in 3D printing projects, increased expenditure in infrastructure and growing demand for green construction solutions are factors offering growth opportunities in the market.

The 3D Printed Building market is characterized by startups and SMEs entering the global market. Owing to technological advancements, companies are providing comprehensive solutions to customized needs of the clients in order to retain the customers and to gain market share. Broadening of product portfolio is another trend that is visible in the industry. Some of the major market participants include XtreeE, WinSun, Skanska, Apis Cor, Branch Technology, AI build, Zhuoda Group, Cazza construction Company, Contour Crafting Corporation, Monolite UK, Sika, Cybe Construction, Mx3D, Centro Sviluppo Progetti, Icon, and Imprimere Ag.

In October 2019, Apis Cor and the University of Nantes collaborated to construct a building in Warsan, Dubai, which holds the Guinness record for largest on-site 3D printed building. The building was printed on-site using mineral-infused fluids capable of solidifying into concrete. With increasing investments in the global 3D printed building market, specialist companies, construction firms, and building material manufacturers are collaborating to develop new and advanced building solutions to cater to the growing consumer demand. In 2019, there were 65 active companies who are offering these solutions for architects and engineers in the infrastructure industry, which is a significant increase from 20 active companies in 2013.

Apart from 3D printing startups, building and infrastructure giants such as VINCI Construction Grands Projects, and Bouygues Construction among others are collaborating with 3D printing solution providers to tap into the growing market. Education and research centers such as Nantes University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Loughborough University among others who further offer tremendous support for development of these solutions and development process.

The demand for 3D printing for industrial buildings has increased to reduce high costs and time associated with constructing the infrastructure. In 2019, the building segment accounted for the highest market share. To address shortage of affordable housing solutions, companies such as Haus.me and S-Squared are developing low priced, and sustainable 3D printed housing options. These companies have peaked the interest of consumers in 3D printed houses with greater convenience in construction and speed.

On the basis of construction type, the market is segmented into modular, and full building. Modular construction is being used for mass production of objects in factories to be later transported to site. Availability of a wide range of printing materials, reduced transportation cost, decrease in labor costs, and substantiating policies and financial aid provided by government in research and development would support the growth of this segment.

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

