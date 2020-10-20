3D Display Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

Global 3D Display Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2026. 3D Display Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global 3D Display market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2026.

The 3D display market is anticipated to foresee commendable growth owing to the growing demand for enhanced imaging, and increasing adoption of 3D technologies across numerous applications such as smartphones, HMD devices, projector devices, monitor among many others. A 3D display is known as a display giving an effect of depth for the viewer. 3D display is a technology that provides lively three-dimensional displays that seems as if the object is coming out of the screen. A true 3D display is the known as the holy grail of visualization technology as it provides effective tools for understanding and visualizing complex high-dimensional objects and data.

Ongoing technological advancements in the fields of photonics, laser, optics, and electronics has further led to a rising demand for 3D display technologies. Likewise, increasing development of 3D games, 3D mobile devices, 3D TV, and 3D movies have gradually created a demanded for true 3D display that do not need special glasses to view.

The 3D display market is bifurcated in terms of product, technology, application, and regional landscape.

With respect to technology, the 3D display market is classified into LED (Light emitting diode), OLED (Organic light emitting diode), PDP (Plasma display panel), and DLP (Digital light processing). Among these, the PDP technology segment is likely to grow tremendously over the coming years. In 2019, the segment held a market share of over 15% owing to its significant integration in TV to achieve clear 3D image with crosstalk reduction. The plasma display technology offers the advantages like the ability to produce displays with large and extremely thin screens, considerably bright images with broad viewing angles.

Major players in the industry include Samsung, Dimenco LG Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Sharp Corporation., among others. Market leaders are continuously involved in forming new collaboration and partnership strategies to develop new products with 3D display technology.

In terms of application, the overall 3D display market is segmented into HMD devices, projector devices, portable computing devices, monitor, smartphones, television, and others. Among these, in 2019, smartphones application segment held market share of over 25% and will foresee continued growth over the coming years. The segment is likely to witness a substantial rate of growth owing to the continuous development in new smartphones models that integrate foldable 3D displays.

From a regional frame of reference, Middle East & Africa 3D display market is likely to register substantial gains over the coming years. In 2019, the MEA registered a market share of nearly 3% due to increasing demand for high tech gadgets in UAE. With rapid increase in technology and launch of new high-tech gadgets such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones, the 3D market is likely to witness substantial gains over the coming years. In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the demand for high-tech gadgets through online channels, creating a higher demand.

