PS5: a survey reveals that the price in Brazil is the second most expensive in the world

It is no longer news that Brazil is still among the countries that charge the most for its electronic and technological services. Year after year, reports of high device prices in the country keep popping up, like the iPhone Xs case last year, or even the recent survey that showed how Brazilians pay the highest taxes on broadband to the world.

Tech October 16

Economy and Market Oct 16

Now, a survey by the Tecnoblog website reveals that, unsurprisingly, Brazil is also among the countries that charge the most for PlayStation 5. The console hits the domestic market on November 19 for R $ 4,999 in its version with disc and R $ 4,499 in its digital variant, making it the second most expensive in the world, ahead of Mexico, India, South Africa, Chile and others.





Interestingly, Argentina tops the table. In direct conversion, without taking into account taxes, the Argentinian PS5 costs R $ 5,472 in its digital model and no less than R $ 7,200 in its standard version, prices significantly higher than those practiced in Brazil.

In contrast, among the countries studied are Japan and Canada, whose disk editions of the device cost R $ 2,649 and R $ 2,677, while the digital variants cost R $ 2,119 and R $ 2,125. You can see other prices in the table below:





It should be remembered that the survey was carried out in direct conversion of the actual and did not take into account taxes and other elements that could justify the difference in values. However, it is already possible to get an idea of ​​the weight of taxes on games and consoles in Brazil.

The expectation of improvements in the future is due to a bill already pending in the Senate for which video games will no longer be taxed in the country. Unfortunately, the PL has been waiting for some breakthroughs since the end of 2019, and apparently shouldn’t be getting any attention anytime soon, just wait.