Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Growing at 11.8% CAGR to Cross USD 1.9 billion By 2027
Competitive Market Dynamics:
The rising focus on the analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars, increasing preference for outsourcing analytical testing, growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry and rising adoption of the quality by design approach are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.
Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Brief Segmentation of Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market:
This study considers the Bioanalytical Testing Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
By Type:
Cell-based Assays
Virology Testing
Method Development Optimization and Validation
Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies
Biomarker Testing
Pharmacokinetic Testing
Other Services
By Application:
Oncology
Neurology
Infectious Diseases
Gastroenterology
Cardiology
Other Applications
By End-User:
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations
Contract Research Organizations
Market key companies:
Charles River
Medpace
Wuxi AppTec
Eurofins Scientific
Iqvia Inc.
SGS SA
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Intertek Group Plc
PRA Health Sciences
Syneos Health
The scope of the Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments and opportunities for investment and Benchmark performance against key competitors.
Finally, all aspects of the Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations and its prospects.
