IPhone 12 MagSafe works with Galaxy Z Fold 2, Pixel 5, and other Android smartphones

Featured alongside the four new iPhone 12s at last week’s Apple event, the MagSafe charging system is Apple’s bet to further popularize wireless charging through the set of magnets that allow you to Easily align and connect the charger to your smartphone, preventing you from waking up the next morning without a battery because your smartphone is not aligned with the charging cradle.

But what not many expected to see was that the MagSafe iPhone 12 chargers would also work on competing models running Android, and some users have tested them on their smartphones.

Several websites and tech channels that have tested MagSafe have also taken the opportunity to place the charger on other devices. In the above video from ZolloTech, you can see that by testing the recently launched Google Pixel 5, the wireless charger can line up and charge the Google smartphone, but you only need to shake the phone for the charger to quit.

The same is true with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung’s foldable smartphone that supports wireless charging and reverse charging and can be used with MagSafe. However, since it also doesn’t offer Apple’s featured magnet alignment system, the charger cannot withstand sudden movements.

If you are wondering if MagSafe also works on older Apple models, the answer is yes. The iPhone 11 Pro has been tested and proven that it is possible to use the wireless charging system, but the same problem occurs with other devices.

The reason, as stated, is due to the magnets designed specifically to align the wireless charging base with the back cover of the iPhone 12. Since smartphones without MagSafe do not have a set of magnets, it is impossible that the system be fixed with so much force.