Electrical Switchgear Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Ingeteam, Lucy Group, GE

Definition

Over the past decades, the electrical industry has experienced robust business growth from the developing economies, which has ultimately led to upsurging adoption of electrical switchgear in numerous industry verticals including Oil and Gas, Chemical Industry, Electricity, Metallurgy, Mechanical, Food, and Pharmaceuticals. Electric switchgear is an integrated switching system with numerous components such as fuses or circuit breakers used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment. It can be used in both energizing and de-energizing the electrical equipment. Aging electrical infrastructure from the developed economies will generate lucrative demand over the forecasted period. However, stringent government regulations on manufacturing sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) switchgear and concerns of E-waste might stagnate the demand for Electrical Switchgear.

Electrical Switchgear Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Insulation (GIS (Gas Insulation Substations), AIS (Air Insulation Substations)), End Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemical Industry, Electricity, Metallurgy, Mechanical, Food, Pharmaceutical), Voltage (High Voltage Switchgear, Medium Voltage Switchgear, Low Voltage Switchgear), End User (Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

Market Trend

Increasing Need for Safe and Cost Saving Electric Switchgears

Introduction to Electric Switchgears with Negliblle Operational Tolerance

Market Drivers

Upsurging Adoption of Electrical Switchgears in Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Utilities

Upsurging Electrical Infrastructure from the Developing Economies

Opportunities

Aging Electrical Infrastructure from the Developed Economies will Generate Lucrative Demand

Continues Technological Advancements in Electrical Component Manufacturing

The Electrical Switchgear market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

