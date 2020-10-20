Brushed DC Motors Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | AMETEK, Nidec Corporation, ABB

Global Brushed DC Motors Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Brushed DC Motors Report Include,

AMETEK, Nidec Corporation, ABB Ltd., Siemens, FAULHABER, Maxon Motor, Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., ARC Systems, Johnson Electric , Schneider Electric

Definition

Brushed DC motors are one of the type which are designed for direct current source. It consists of components such as armature, commutator, the axle, magnets, stator, and brushes. It is used in the industrial and automotive applications of 5 or more horsepower. Moreover, it uses the mechanical communication of windings. However, it does not require the controller to switch the current in motor windings. The brushed DC motors has low construction costs and can be rebuilt for extended life. These benefits are increasing the demand which is fueling the market growth.

Brushed DC Motors Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Compound wound Brush DC motors, Shunt wound Brush DC motors, Permanent magnet Brush DC motors, Series wound Brush DC motors), Application (Process Industry, Discrete Industry), Output Power (Between 37.5 W and 750 W, Between 750 W and 75 kW, Between 75 kW and 375 kW, Other)

Market Trend

Technological Advancements in Brushed DC Motors

Market Drivers

Growing Applications in Metallurgy Equipment, Oil and Gas and Others is Fueling the Market Growth

Cost Effectiveness and Simple Controller



Opportunities

Rising Industrialization in Developing Economies

The Brushed DC Motors market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Brushed DC Motors Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Brushed DC Motors Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

…………………. Continued

