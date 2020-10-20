Cricket Balls Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Kookaburra ,Sanspareils Greenlands, Slazenger

Global Cricket Balls Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Cricket Balls Report Include,

Kookaburra ,Sanspareils Greenlands â€SGâ€, Slazenger, Woodworm, Gunn & Moore, Gray-Nicolls, British Cricket Balls â€œDUKESâ€, Kippax, Puma ,Raw Cricket Company ,Adidas ,New Balance ,Nike ,Sareen Sports Industries â€œSSâ€

Definition

A cricket ball is a spherical solid body ball used to play cricket that consists of cork covered by the leather case and layered with tightly wound string. The ball comes in different colours, generally in red, pink, and white. Red balls are used in test cricket and white balls are used for one-day matches. Pink balls were introduced at the beginning of the 20th century. The red ball is not preferred for night tests due to poor visibility, and the white ball is not suitable for first-class cricket because of its rapid deterioration. Hence, the pink balls were designed to provide a solution for both issues.

Cricket Balls Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Plastic, Rubber, Other), Application (Junior/Youth (133 to 143 gms), Male (156 to 163 gms), Female (140 to 150 gms)), Colour (Pink, White, Red)

Market Trend

Manufacturing of Environmental Friendly and Durable Cricket Ball

Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of Cricket Game and Increase in Number of Tournament

Rising Investment in Sports Infrastructure Led to Increase in Sales of Cricket Goods

Significant Rise in Female Participation in The Game of Cricket

Opportunities

Growing Cricket Game Penetration Across Non-cricket Playing Nations

Advent of Easy Ball Making Techniques with Less Manual Involvement

The Cricket Balls market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

