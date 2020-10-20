YouTube starts testing the standard quality setting in the app

Can be considered one of the leading streaming services today, YouTube has made progress in presenting relevant news to its users, incorporating new features and thus making their interaction more convenient and aligned with individual tastes.

After seeing that Google has started testing a new simplified sharing menu, another novelty begins to be evaluated, the possibility for the user to set the default resolution for reproductions, which was revealed by the folks at Android Font.

According to the post, Google has started to incorporate more reproduction options, offering options that include automatic (which focuses on better user experience), higher resolution, the ability to select an option that saves data and advances.

In addition, it is also possible to define which of these options will be used in each of the connection forms, i.e. you can define one profile for mobile data and another for Wi-Fi (when you normally don’t have to worry about packet consumption).

For now, this novelty is not yet available for users but it is expected that in the coming months we will see it be officially activated for its users, at least apparently released gradually linked to the account linked to the application.

So what did you think of the possibility for YouTube to make choosing resolutions more convenient? Tell us in the comments!