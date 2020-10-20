Antitrust lawsuit against Google in the United States for monopoly practices

The United States Department of Justice filed a complaint against Google early Tuesday, October 20. This is an antitrust lawsuit based on the Mountain View giant’s alleged monopoly on the browser and web search market.

According to the North American agency, the company “maintains a monopoly” with practices detrimental to its competitors in the sector and, therefore, prevents other companies offering similar solutions from developing in this market.

As an example, it is cited the fact that Google pays billions of reais to Apple to keep the Mountain View search engine as standard on the browser of iPhones, Safari.

In addition, other manufacturers are also required to maintain a company search bar on the home screen or interface of their cell phones. The ministry also mentions that the company is preventing other manufacturers from removing its search app from phones with the Android operating system.

To defend its thesis of a monopoly practice of Google on the browser and search market, the DOJ (acronym for Department of Justice, in Portuguese) cites four actions of the American giant:

Enter into exclusive agreements that prohibit the pre-installation of any competing search service; Enter subordination and other agreements that force your search app to pre-install in prime locations on mobile devices and make them impossible to uninstall, regardless of consumer preference; Entering into long-term contracts with Apple that require Google to be the standard general – and even exclusive – search engine on Apple’s popular Safari browser and other Apple search tools; Typically using monopoly profits to buy preferential treatment for your search engine across devices, web browsers, and other search access points, creating a continuous, self-sustaining cycle of monopolization.

So far, there is little information on the Justice Department’s request to open the case against the company, but the agency wants the court to “break control of Google.” There are also reports that the search company will be forced to sell its browser, Google Chrome, or that its ads and advertisements will be blocked. However, it is important to note that none of these requests have been confirmed.

Google Position

To defend the charges, the search giant posted a brief comment on the Tweet, in which it claims the action is flawed and people are not required to use Google, but they do so at their own discretion. . The complete company which will soon publish a complete positioning.

The lawsuit brought today by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed. People use Google because they want to – not because they have to or can’t find alternatives. We will have a full statement this morning.

– Google Public Policy (@googlepubpolicy) October 20, 2020

“The current Department of Justice process is deeply flawed. People use Google because they want to – not because they are forced or because they cannot find alternatives. We will have a full statement this morning. “

It should be noted that the action is supported, in total, by eleven North American states.