Also Werder’s home game against Hoffenheim without spectators | Free press

Bremen (AP) – Bundesliga football club Werder Bremen will also have their home game against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim next Sunday without a spectator. The club announced it after a quick decision from the responsible health service.

In Bremen, the so-called incidence value exceeded the critical threshold of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. “SARS-CoV-2 virus infections have recently increased sharply in the city of Bremen again, measures to contain the pandemic have been tightened again during this,” a message from the club said.

“For the green-white home game, only those people necessary for the organization and implementation of the game and a defined number of journalists and television production employees are allowed to remain in the stadium.”

Due to the increase in Corona numbers, the Werder were not allowed to let fans participate in the Weserstadion residential investment in the 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on October 3.