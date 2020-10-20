Qualcomm announces new 5G RAN platforms to boost virtualized networks

On Tuesday (20), Qualcomm announced a 5G RAN semiconductor platform portfolio to drive the use of virtualized (vRAN) and interoperable networks. The news broke during the Qualcomm 5G Summit, covered by TudoCelular.

In all, there are three new models: Qualcomm Radio Unit Platform, Qualcomm Distributed Unit Platform and Qualcomm Distributed Radio Unit Platform. They are the first to offer mobile operators a new generation of converged, open and virtualized RAN networks.

The platforms are designed to enable infrastructure manufacturers to transform wireless networks – public and private – into a platform capable of delivering the full potential of 5G.

“Our 5G experience and global technology leadership uniquely positions Qualcomm Technologies to provide a complete horizontal infrastructure platform to enable the deployment of innovative, high-performance, virtualized and modular 5G networks. We work closely with mobile phone operators, network equipment suppliers, standards bodies and other important stakeholders to make the deployment of these networks a reality.

Cristiano Amon

President Qualcomm

main Features

In total, there are five main strengths in the features of the new platforms. The first is to offer scalable support for multiple categories of infrastructure, from macro base stations with massive MIMO to small cells.

In addition, they are designed for superior radio performance, such as high power and high capacity operation. In addition, the platforms feature a 5G Modem-RF system that includes baseband, transceiver, front end and antenna panels.

The trio features a flexible vRAN architecture with hardware accelerators, designed for modem processing, and fronthaul designed to enable low latency network processing with high throughput, for power efficiency in compact devices.

Interfaces are supported for all major 5G functional division options between Distributed Unit (DU) and Radio Unit (RU). This allows the RAN network to be divided into interoperable modular components based on standards.

To top it off, the platforms have simultaneous support for baseband at frequencies below 6 GHz and millimeter waves (mmWave) in the distributed unit, as well as additional compatibility with 4G bands. in the radio unit.

Availability

Qualcomm said it is already working with the world’s major mobile carriers today to move to next-generation infrastructure. Partners include companies such as Verizon, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Telefónica and TIM.

It should be remembered that in early September the chip developer hit a new 5G mmWave connection distance record.

