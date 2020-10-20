Coronavirus: Russian vaccine could be mass produced in Brazil in 2020

The race for vaccines against the coronavirus is increasingly fierce. One of the most advanced in the process is Sputnik V, developed by Russia which has already had positive results ratified by The Lancet. The novelty is that the vaccination developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow must have a registration submitted to Anvisa by the end of 2020.

The statement was made by the director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, today, where he still states that mass production of the vaccine should take place in Brazil, where Paraná is one of the states with the most advanced negotiations with Russia, with an agreement signed in August for the production of vaccination.

In the words of the director:

We confirm that we will be able to supply large volumes (from Sputnik V) in December of this year. We will produce it in Brazil, India, South Korea, China and other country. “

It is worth saying that Dmitriev also said that Russia intends to sign trade deals with more Latin American countries such as Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay for the production of the large-scale vaccine.





In Brazil, Bahia has already purchased 50 million doses of Sputnik-V, which will be delivered ready to use, with local production carried out by União Química in partnership with the Russian government later. However, the Ministry of Health does not yet have campaign definitions for the distribution of vaccination to the population.

Dmitriev says the vaccine is expected to be distributed and started in December, but unlike the Oxford and SinoVac vaccines, Sputnik-V is not yet certified by Anvisa, one of the requirements of distribution in Brazil.





On the other hand, the director says he has full confidence in the vaccine, which has already been administered to him and his parents, who are over 60 years old:

“Personally, my experience with the vaccine was good. I had no serious effects, I was a little tired, but nothing very strong. My parents did not have a serious reaction.”

If the vaccine proves effective, these procedures can be accelerated to facilitate access by the population.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has high expectations for the vaccine, producing more than 1.2 billion doses in 2021, of which 230 million are said to be destined for Latin America.

Sputnik-V is currently in the third and final phase of testing, which defines whether it is effective or not and whether it is safe to be administered to the population.

