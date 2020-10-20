Robust design! Samsung announces Galaxy Xcover Pro in Brazil with PTT and military certification

Samsung today announced the newest member of the Galaxy line in Brazil: it is the Galaxy Xcover Pro, which was announced in January at CES 2020. The cell phone has a different use than what we have it. used to see daily.

Firstly, because it was developed with people in mind at the forefront of productive sectors, such as industry, retail, manufacturing and logistics, and it is also suitable for those who practice sports. adventure or those who travel in more difficult environments, such as the mountains.

Here is the integration with Microsoft, who worked with Samsung to create a PTT button, inherited from older corporate cellphones, such as those used by Nextel for the past decade, for communication through the Microsoft team. Another point is its removable battery, which looks like Samsung models that had this feature until the middle of this decade.

Corporate functions also have a barcode reader developed in partnership with Scandit, capable of capturing several codes in a single reading, which should make life easier for logistics companies, for example.

Durability

The Xcover Pro has MIL-STD810G military certification and to achieve it 21 different MIL-Standard tests are required, which ensure, for example, the ability to withstand drops up to 1.5 m. The sturdiness is combined with a slim design, so that it remains comfortable to use. Certain attributes have arrived with the model so that it is also the companion of those who need more resistant phones, whether for sport or lifestyle.

The 6.3-inch screen can be used with wet hands or gloves and features Gorilla Glass protection, in addition to smaller edges, which still look thick compared to regular cellphones, but which make sense in this type of device.

The back is polycarbonate and needs the flexibility of this material to be able to open and change the battery. Speaking of which, there is 4050mAh of battery life, with the ability to charge via USB-C (15W) or pogo pins, which are sold separately by Samsung partners.

Mobile phone

Cameras aren’t this phone’s strong suit, so the whole thing is simpler. Front from 13 MP f / 2.0 and, at the rear, main from 25MP f / 1.7 and autofocus, and ultra-wide from 8MP with an angle of 123 °. Inside, the chipset is the proprietary middleman for Samsung Exynos 9611, combined with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, and the device arrives with Android 10. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the display. .

The device also has two dedicated keys, one Push to Talk which we have already explained, and another located at the top of the device, and both can be customized to access the functions that the user wants.

Securely, Samsung offers the Samsung Knox platform, with hardware protection, data isolation and encryption, as well as start-up and run-time protection to ensure that sensitive information is protected.

Technical specifications – Galaxy Xcover Pro

6.3 inch IPS LCD display with Full HD + (2400 x 1080) resolution Circular shaped panel and 20: 9 aspect ratio Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset Eight-core processor with up to 2.0 GHz 4 GB of RAM 64 GB internal storage 13 MP front camera Dual rear camera 25 MP main sensor 8 MP sensor with wide angle lens 4020 mAh battery Dedicated push button for quick messages MLT-STD-810 and IP68 certification against water and dust NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 Android 10 under a UI 2.0 interface

Price and availability

The Galaxy Xcover Pro is available in Samsung’s online store from noon on October 27. From there until November 30, the suggested promotional price is R $ 2,799, and as of December 1, the cell phone will be sold for R $ 3,199. Sale in physical stores will begin in the first half of November.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro

