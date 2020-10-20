Global Fire Resistant Cable Market 2020: Trends, Statistics, Segments, Graphs Growth Factors Forecast to 2027|Industry Top Players- Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., Elsewedy Electric, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Market Insights

Fire resistant cable is expected to grow at a rate of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Fire resistant cable market report analyses the growth, due to high safety & security regulations in developed as well as in developing countries. High cost of fire resistant cables can resist its market growth.

Fire resistant cables are having good electrical and mechanical properties. Increasing adoption of fire resistant cables in building & construction sector, increasing safety & security regulations across the geographies are the driving factor of the market growth. Volatility in raw material prices can restrain the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Fire Resistant Cable Market Are:

The major players covered in the fire resistant cable market report are Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., Elsewedy Electric, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd, RR Kabel, RSCC Wire and Cable, Cleveland Cable Company, Universal Cable (M) Berhad, Cavicel S.p.A, Helkama Bica., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Fineway Inc., Valero Marketing and Supply Company, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific witnesses a high growth in fire resistant cable market due to high construction activities whereas Europe and North America are estimated to dominate the global market over the forecast period, owing to high safety & security measures mandated by governments in these regions.

Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Scope and Segments

Fire resistant cable market is segmented on the basis of material and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the fire resistant cable market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene propylene rubber-insulated (EPR), cross linked poly ethylene (XLPE), low smoke zero halogen (LSZH), other.

On the basis of end-user, the fire resistant cable market is segmented into automotive & transportation energy building & construction manufacturing.

Based on regions, the Fire Resistant Cable Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

