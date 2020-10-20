Coronavrus: Samsung becomes 5 most loved brand during COVID-19 pandemic

Samsung is one of the largest cellphone makers in the world and has now just entered the ranking of the 5 most valued during the pandemic according to a study by Interbrand, which valued the company at $ 62.3 billion in 2020. The 2% gain from 2019, when the South Korean was valued at $ 61.1 billion.

The growth in brand valuation was 12x compared to 20 years ago, in 2000, when the company was the 43rd highest-rated in the world, when Interbrand launched this study.

Interbrand also cited what were the main drivers for Samsung’s appreciation in 2020, including a rapid response to the crisis caused by the coronavirus with local and global social and corporate responsibility actions, a dedication to sustainable development. , reducing the impact of its products. in the environment as was the case with the packaging of the Galaxy S20.