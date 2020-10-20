The Giro d’Italia continues – Almeida defends Rosa | Free press

The cycling industry takes a deep breath. After a new series of tests, the Giro d’Italia can continue. With the start of the Vuelta, the big last push of a hectic season begins.

San Daniele del Friuli (dpa) – The wheels keep rolling. After eight positive tests and two cycling teams that left the previous week, the organizers of the Giro d’Italia were able to avoid the feared break with the next round of corona tests.

On Tuesday, two of the 492 tests were reported to be positive. An employee of the AG2R La Mondiale racing team and United Arab Emirates professional Fernando Gaviria, who tested positive in March, are infected.

The 26-year-old Colombian has been withdrawn from competition. Gaviria was isolated from the team after the positive test result. He felt “good and completely asymptomatic,” he said in the message. The first day off had far more serious consequences a week ago: Jumbo-Visma around German Tony Martin and Mitchelton-Scott came out after several cases in their own team, a dismissal scenario seemed to be growing. more concrete.

Instead, the 229 kilometer transfer leg from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli could continue on Tuesday. Jan Tratnik of Slovenia took the victory for a separatist group, which won in the final sprint in a direct duel against Ben O’Connor of Australia. The third was the Italian Enrico Battaglin.

Portugal’s Joao Almeida defended the leader’s pink jersey with three tough mountain stages ahead of the tough last week. He is just ahead of Dutchman Wilco Kelderman, from whom he was able to take a few seconds of rest with a run over the last 700 meters. In addition to three mountain stages, the last time trial in Milan is also on the program.

With the Tour of Spain Vuelta, which started this Tuesday in the Basque Country, the last push of a three-and-a-half-month cycling season begins. Usually the Giro takes place in May and the Vuelta in September, this time cycling enthusiasts can zap via a conference call between Italy and Spain. While the German professionals have not played a major role on the Giro, Pascal Ackermann of the German racing team Bora-hansgrohe should ensure daily victories on the flat stages of the Vuelta.