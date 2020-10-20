Microsoft Defender named one of the best free antivirus for Windows 10

Windows 10 users who want to surf the web safely and not worry about virtual threats should always resort to antivirus to ensure system and equipment protection. For this, a series of software – free and paid – can be purchased by users of the Microsoft operating system.

With this in mind, AV-TEST – an independent German company specializing in the evaluation of antivirus programs – has evaluated the main software available on the market and ranked them in a ranking that defines which are the most effective in protecting the system.

In the list, Microsoft Defender – a free native Windows app – ranks among the most effective on the list and achieved the highest score in all three categories in which software is rated.

At the same time, there are other programs already known to users, such as Avira, Kaspersky and McAfee.

Other popular antiviruses around the world, such as Avast and AVG, for example, are also on the list. However, they lost half a point on one aspect and fell behind in the standings. As stated, AV-TEST rates programs in three categories: Protection, Performance and Usability, the three ranked in a maximum of 6 points. Avast and AVG lost their score in the app’s performance criteria and total 17.5 points.

Microsoft Defender is a completely free application that provides basic protection against virtual threats. However, some paid software options may offer additional features, such as real-time malware protection and a built-in firewall, for example.

It should be remembered that in addition to Windows, Microsoft Defender also debuted in the mobile market and launched the Android version of the app. However, this one is aimed at the business market and, as of now, it is not available for iOS phones.