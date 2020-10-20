Radeon RX 6000 series, what do we know exactly?

AMD will introduce its next generation of gaming graphics cards, the Radeon RX 6000 series, in a few days. Leakages and indiscretions have multiplied, but do we really have an idea of ​​what the client is up to? Knowing that all of this information is based on rumors, it is advisable to remain cautious.

In the gaming segment, AMD will use its Radeon RX 6000 series of graphics cards. These new features will benefit from the RDNA 2 architecture. Although performance improvements are expected, new features will also be released. For example, AMD intends to propose a response from Nvidia on RTX after two years of waiting. It is clear that hardware support for ray tracing in games is planned.

For a few weeks now, three graphics processors have been mentioned in the leaks, namely the Navi 21. Navi 22 and the Navi 23. They are code-named Sienna Cichlid, Navy Flounder and Dimgrey Cavefish.

Radeon RX 6000 series, four variants of the Navi 21 GPU.

Navi 21 should strive for the high-end. This chip would already be programmed in four versions with the versions Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, Navi 21 XL and Navi 21 XE. These would be solutions that represent an alternative to the current GeForce RTX 3000 series from Nvidia. The first three cards would operate 16 GB GDDR6 over a 256-bit memory bus.

Unfortunately the details are still uncertain. On the one hand, the Navi 21 XT should be clocked between 2065 and 2160 MHz against a boost frequency between 2300 and 2410 MHz. Navi 21 XL would be calibrated for the boost mode at a base frequency of 1980 MHz compared to 2190 MHz.

GPU RDNA 2Navi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XLNavi 21 XE arithmetic units TBCTBCTBCTBC memory 16 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6TBCBus 256-bit memory and

mysterious “Infinity Cache”

256-bit and

mysterious “Infinity Cache”

256-bit and

mysterious “Infinity Cache”

TBCFrequency GPUTBC2065 – 2160 MHz1980 MHzTBCFrequency GPU BoostTBC2300 – 2410 MHz2190 MHzTBCTGPTBCTBC – 255WTBCTBC Presentation dateOctober 28October 28October 282021

At the end of September 2020, several publications contained three references. These are the Radeon RX 6700 XT, 6800 XT and 6900 XT. However, the technical data are different.

For example, the Radeon RX 6900 XT, which is supposed to embody the “must”, would correspond to the famous “big sat nav” that was often developed by AMD. The card is said to have 16 GB GDDR6, which is operated by a 256-bit memory bus. Under the hood, 5,120 stream processors with 1.5 GHz would be in action.

The Radeon RX 6700 XT, for its part, would be more intelligent if 2560 processing units with the same frequency, i. H. 1500 MHz. The equipment is based on 6 GB GDDR6 and a 192-bit memory bus.

Finally, the Radeon RX 6800 XT with a 1.5 GHz GPU with 3,840 stream processors and 12 GB GDDR6, which are operated over a 384-bit bus, is positioned between the two.

Here is a second assessment

Reference stream processor frequencies GDDR6 memory memory bus bandwidth in GB / s TD PRadeon RX 6700 XT2 5601.5 GHz6192-Bit384150Radeon RX 6800 XT3 8401.5 GHz12192-Bit384200Radeon RX 6900 XT5 1201.5 GHz30016256-Bit512

As we can see the properties are not the same … so be careful and be patient until October 28th.

Source: GinjFo / Miscellaneous / Videocardz