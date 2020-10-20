Global Flue Gas Treatment System Market Size, Share to witness 5.20% CAGR over 2019-2026 – Industry News

Selbyville, Delaware. The report Flue Gas Treatment System Market Size and Analysis maintains enhanced dynamics and is overshadowed by a top player across the globe. The research report provides Flue Gas Treatment System Market Growth and information corresponding to market segments such as geographies, product type, application, and end-use industry. Experts use the most recent Flue Gas Treatment System Market research techniques and tools to assemble widespread and precise marketing research reports. A detailed outline about Flue Gas Treatment System market size and share were combined in this report which gives a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses.

Global Flue Gas Treatment System market is valued approximately USD 56.23 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Flue gas are the emitted material produced when fossil fuels such as natural gas, coal, oil or wood are burned for heat or power. The fossil fuels generate pollutants such as sulfur dioxide, mercury and carbon dioxide while burning.. Therefore, flue gas treatment is used in various end-use industries, as it is designed to reduce the amount of pollutants emitted from the burning of fossil fuels at an industrial facility. Within various end-use industries, cement industries have massive application in flue gas treatment system for reducing anthropogenic CO2 emission and further processed in purification of gas in order to gain, rich CO2 stream and converted into methane, methanol and other chemically valuable compound.

Therefore, growing cement production and application of Flue gas treatment system in cement industries across the globe is accelerating the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, in 2017 cement production in China is 2320 million metric tons and grown to 2370 million metric tons till 2018. Also, in United States, cement product in United States in 2017 was 86.6 million metric tons and grown to 88.5 million metric tons till 2018. Also, stringent air pollution control regulations across the globe is driving the growth of market. Moreover, growing number of coal-fired plants and implementation of mercury & air toxic standards in the United States is an opportunity for the growth of market. However, emergence of competitive alternatives and renewable sources of energy are the factors that hampers the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Flue Gas Treatment System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the flue gas treatment system market due to rising construction industries in the region. Similarly, several initiatives undertaken by the government of different countries regarding Flue gas treatment driving the growth of market in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

General Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Doosan Lentjes

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Siemens

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

FLSmidth

Thermax

Andritz

Aecom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pollutant control system:

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)

Denox systems

Particulate Control System

Mercury Control System

Others

By Business Type:

System

Service

By End-use Industries:

Power

Chemical & petrochemical

Iron & steel

Cement

Others

