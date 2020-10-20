Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market Sees a Faster Rebound in the Era of COVID-19 | Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Development Strategy, Top Leaders-Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market research report has been prepared with a nice combination of industry insight, smart solutions, practical solutions and newest technology to give better user experience. Under market segmentation chapter, research and analysis is done based on several market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. To perform this market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Businesses can surely anticipate the reduced risk and failure with the winning Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market research report.

Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2017 and historic year 2018. Rising cyberattacks and threats is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device cybersecurity solutions market are Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Broadcom, McAfee, LLC., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO, Palo Alto Networks, Inc, ClearDATA, DXC Technology Company, Sophos Ltd., Imperva, Fortinet, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., FireEye, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market

Cybersecurity are specially designed to protect the devices, data, software and other programs from unauthorized access and threats. They are very useful as it protects the important data and other sensitive information from uncertified access. In medical industry, there is increase in the data theft due to increasing connected medical devices. Increasing adoption of Byod and IoT is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical device cybersecurity solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device cybersecurity solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population which leads to chronic disease management is the major factor for the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for connected medical device is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Dearth of awareness about the healthcare security among population is restraining the market growth

Limited budget amount for healthcare security is another factor restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Atos announced the launch of their new cybersecurity solution for healthcare market. The main aim of the launch is to fight against cyber threats, so that they can secure valuable patient data. These new solutions include cloud security, identity management and managed security services so that they can increase the patient care.

In April 2017, WISeKey International Holding Ltd announced that they have acquired QuoVadis Holdings Ltd. This acquisition will help the WISeKey to improve their position as Vertical Platforms for IoT Security Technologies. This new technologies will help the company to provide better solutions to their customers and will provide them secure and high- availability trust center environments.

