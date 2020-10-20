U.S Psychedelic Drugs Market with Covid 19 Analysis and Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2020

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Psychedelic Drugs Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. Global Psychedelic Drugs Market research report has been prepared with a nice combination of industry insight, smart solutions, practical solutions and newest technology to give better user experience. Under market segmentation chapter, research and analysis is done based on several market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. To perform this market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Businesses can surely anticipate the reduced risk and failure with the winning Global Psychedelic Drugs Market research report.

The reliable Global Psychedelic Drugs Market report also explains an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and their business strategies with the help of SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been explained specifically in the report. The statistics are indicated in graphical format in the report for a clear understanding of facts and figures. The report entails a variety of steps for gathering, recording and analysing data. A persuasive Global Psychedelic Drugs Market report assesses the potential market for a new product to be introduced in the market.

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,859.95 million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 million in 2019. The growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT– GET FREE COVID-19 SAMPLE@

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/us-psychedelic-drugs-market?pm

Some of the major players operating in market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V., Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market By Application (Major Depressive Disorder, Resistant Depression, Panic Disorder, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, Opiate Addiction and Others), Drugs (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, Phencyclidine, Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid, Ketamine, Ayahuasca, Salvia, Psilocybin and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Inhalation), Distribution Channel (Direct Retailers, Online Pharmacies and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth

High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market&pm

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

U.S. psychedelic drugs market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, route of administration, drugs, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. Synthetic dominates the psychedelic drugs market as all available drugs are derived from synthetic origin. For this reason, the synthetic segment dominates the market and will also grow at a higher rate over the forecasted period.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Source

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). The dissociatives segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market as XYREM (sodium oxybate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.) is the only approved drug of disruptive psychedelics for the treatment of narcolepsy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others. Narcolepsy as a gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) derivative dominates the psychedelic drugs market and primarily uses psychedelic medicine and the drug has been approved for narcolepsy. Due to this reason, the narcolepsy segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral, others. Oral is dominant in the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is the most branded drug available in the market in oral dosage forms. In addition, patient adherence is very important in symptomatic treatment of the disease. Oral administration of the drug is highly convenient for patients as compared to other forms.

On the basis of drugs, the market is segmented into gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), ketamine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), psilocybin. Gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) dominates the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is primarily psychedelic drug and falls into this category. For this reason, the gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinic, research organisation, others. Hospitals dominate the psychedelic drugs market due to high patient load and most medicines are given under the supervision of a doctor. For this reason, the hospital segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, compounding pharmacy, others. Hospital pharmacy has the largest market share as these medicines treat more number of patients in hospitals, demand for medicines increases in hospital pharmacy.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market&pm

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme

In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression

Competitive Analysis:

Global psychedelic drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global psychedelic drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com