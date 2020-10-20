Global Equine Diagnostic Services Market Size, Share to Grow Substantially Over 2020-2027 – Industry News

Selbyville, Delaware. The report Equine Diagnostic Services Market Size and Analysis maintains enhanced dynamics and is overshadowed by a top player across the globe. The research report provides Equine Diagnostic Services Market Growth and information corresponding to market segments such as geographies, product type, application, and end-use industry. Experts use the most recent Equine Diagnostic Services Market research techniques and tools to assemble widespread and precise marketing research reports. A detailed outline about Equine Diagnostic Services market size and share were combined in this report which gives a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses.

Equine coronavirus has raised many doubts in the minds of horse owners if equine coronavirus can affect humans. As such, equine coronavirus cases are being invested. Presently, the covid-19 pandemic has increasingly highlighted the issue of equine coronavirus in horses.

As a response, the key market players in the global equine diagnostics service market are conducting webinars and podcasts to educate pet owners about the repercussions of equine coronavirus. Also, companies are continuously making efforts to conduct the necessary covid-19 tests meant for horses to prevent the exposure towards the infection. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. In June 2020, The Veterinary Genetics Laboratory (VGL) introduced its new type 1 polysaccharide storage disease (PSSM1) test as a standalone at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine as part of a health panel for horses. However, lack of awareness is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Equine Diagnostic Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region owing to the major outbreak of equine diseases in the region. Also, the region has developed salmonellosis, equine infectious anemia, clostridial enteritis, and other diseases. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Generatio GmbH

EquiSeq Inc.

VetGen

Animal Genetics Inc.

Veterinary Genetics Laboratory

Etalon Inc.

Equine Diagnostic Solution Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

B&W Equine Vets

Neogen Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Genetic testing

Phenotype Testing

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Service Settings:

Hospitals & Clinics

Lab testing & Mobile Settings

