Xbox: consoles, accessories and game promotions at Deals with Gold [Semana 20/10/20]

rej October 20, 2020

Following the weekly routine and aimed at appealing to customers, Microsoft has slashed the price of several digital games well below expectations, allowing Gold members to take advantage of attractive offers, which are up to 85% off.

In addition to games, consoles are also priced for this new moment for those looking for a gaming experience or wanting to upgrade to leave an older console and get a more modern one.

And it’s not just the consoles that are on offer, as several accessories to complete your device are also available on our list with special prices, to give you the best options.

Wireless controls so you can play cards with your friends that allow you to enjoy the benefits of being an Xbox Live Gold member.

Now, without further ado, check out the full list below!

