Consumer IoT Market Is Thriving Worldwide with IBM, Symantec, Cisco Systems

The consumer IoT refers to the numerous physical personal devices, such as smartphones, wearables, fashion items and the growing number of smart home appliances, which are now connected to the internet, collecting and sharing data. The upsurge of connected devices in the future will result in a demand for faster, cheaper and more secure hardware and software. Adoption of smart devices and increasing number of internet users are the key factors which fueling the consumer IoT market growth in near future

Latest research document on ‘Consumer IoT’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Qualcomm Incorporated (United States),Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States),NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands),Intel Corporation (United States),STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States),General Electric (GE) (United States),Symantec Corporation (United States),TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland),Schneider Electric SE (France),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Home Automation, Automotive), Network Infrastructure (Server, Storage, Ethernet Switch and Routing, Gateway), Component (Processor, Sensor, Connectivity IC, Memory Device, Logic Device), Solution (Software, Platform)

Market Influencing Trends:

Consumer inclination for increased convenience and better lifestyle

Increasing preference of home monitoring from remote locations

Restraints that are major highlights:

Threat of data privacy and security

Growth Drivers

Increasing adoption of smart devices and growing number of internet users

Rise in disposable incomes in developing countries and increasing awareness about fitness

Government support for security of consumer IoT devices

Opportunities

Promising government regulations to promote green buildings

Government funding in R&D related to consumer IoT devices

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Consumer IoT Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Consumer IoT market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Consumer IoT Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Consumer IoT

Chapter 4: Presenting the Consumer IoT Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Consumer IoT market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Consumer IoT Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Consumer IoT Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

