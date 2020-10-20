Business
Commercial Refrigeration Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | Wabash National, Carrier, Master-Bilt
Commercial refrigeration is meant to offer cooling for large scale processes. These are used in chemical plants, food and beverages, transportation, manufacturing and other fields. The purpose of commercial refrigeration in food and beverage is to increase the shelf life of the products and making itself an important part of food chain. Growing disposable income is expected to have positive influence on the growth of commercial refrigeration. Moreover, companies are focusing on developing commercial refrigeration which consume reasonably less electricity.
Latest research document on ‘Commercial Refrigeration’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Thermo King [United States],Carrier Transicold [FRANCE ],DENSO [Japan],Wabash National [United States],Carrier Corporation [United States],Emerson Electric Company [United States],Daikin Industries, Ltd. [Japan],GEA Group AG [Germany],Mortech Manufacturing Inc. [United States],Polar King International [United States],MR. Winter [United States],Master-Bilt [United States],KPS Global [United States]
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Transport Refrigeration (Van and TrucUnits), Walk in Box Refrigerator Units (Refrigerated and Frozen)), Application (Transportation, Restaurant & Food-service, Floral markets, Manufacturing, Others)
Market Influencing Trends:
Wide Adoption of Magnetic Refrigeration
Growing Use of Refrigeration System in Frozen Food Preservation
Restraints that are major highlights:
Stringent Regulation on Application of Fluorocarbon Refrigerants
High Cost of Commercial Refrigerators
Growth Drivers
Rise Growth of Cold Chain Market
Growing Food and Healthcare Industries
Opportunities
Growing Demand for Carbon Dioxide/Ammonia Refrigeration Systems
Application of Natural Refrigerants
Development of Low Power Consumption Commercial Refrigerators
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Commercial Refrigeration Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Commercial Refrigeration market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Commercial Refrigeration Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Commercial Refrigeration
Chapter 4: Presenting the Commercial Refrigeration Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Commercial Refrigeration market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Finally, Commercial Refrigeration Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.
Data Sources & Methodology
The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Commercial Refrigeration Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.
In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.
