Global elderly monitors market Focusing on Companies, Development, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Countries, Revenue & Forecast 2027Focusing on Companies, Development, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Countries, Revenue & Forecast 2027

Global elderly monitors market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the volumes of geriatric population worldwide.

A comprehensive analysis of contemporary trends, demand spectrum, growth rate, and key region-wise Elderly Monitors market exploration has also been embodied in this report. Profiled players in study from the coverage used under bottom-up approach are Koninklije Philips N.V.; Wansview; Fall Prevention and Anti-Wandering; Resideo Technologies, Inc.; Care Innovations, LLC; Boston Scientific Corporation; Biotronik; Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH; Canary Systems Limited; Reolink Innovation Limited; ARLO; Abbott Care; Home Alarm & Security Systems in Canada; ALERTONE SERVICES LLC; Alive Technologies; Digital Care Systems; IDEAL LIFE INC.; SHL Telemedicine; OBS Medical Ltd. among others.

Global Elderly Monitors Market Segmentation

By Technology

Home Tele-Health

Safety Monitoring

By End-User

Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Home Care Organizations

Patients & Families

This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Elderly Monitors market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. The global Elderly Monitors market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026.

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus on development of smart medical devices and enhanced technologies; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Requirement of cost-effective healthcare services to meet the declining volume of healthcare staffs and increasing patients worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of remote monitoring services for patients suffering from long-term chronic disorders; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing shortage of healthcare professionals also drives the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Presence of stringent regulations and significant framework present for the approval and commercialization of these medical devices is the major factor restricting the market growth

High cost of such technologies acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Best Buy announced that they had acquired Critical Signal Technologies along with their subscriber/customers utilizing their services. This acquisition also includes the valuable relationship already established with a number of different healthcare providers, payers and even housing establishments. This acquisition will help Best Buy enter into the “Medicare Advantage” industry

In October 2018, Honeywell announced that they had concluded the spin-off for Resideo Technologies, Inc. which will began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. This deal will lead to both organizations having enhanced focus and commitment towards their core businesses. This will lead to better management of portfolios while having the capability to enhance it significantly.

