Kirin 9000 goes through Geekbench and features are revealed

Expected to be seen soon, possibly embedded in the next Huawei Mate 40 family, the HiSilicon Kirin 9000 has already been seen recently on AnTuTu with more positive results compared to the Snapdragon 865, revealing that we will certainly have a good fight in the months to come. come.

Continuing the emergence of information related to the new chipset, we now have the passage of it in another test application, the Geekbench, thus allowing to know a little more about the new SoC and thus to understand a little more what that we can expect from the new top of the HiSilicon Line.

Performed in Geekbench 5.2.0, the OpenCL test performed with a device identified as HUAWEI NOH-NX9 (which is rumored to be one of the Mate 40 devices), the device managed to reach the mark of 6430 in the test in question.

However, the most important information is due to the additional details shown in the test, and it is revealed that the Kirin 9000 will bring as GPU the Arm Mali-G78 with 24 compute units, maximum frequency of 5.00 MHz.





Recalling the information related to Mali-G78, this GPU was presented by ARM at the end of May of this year, bringing as main highlights an improvement in power consumption of about 10% and optimizations related to machine learning estimated. at 15%, compared to previous generations.

When we talk about the specifications related to the new Kirin 9000 chipset, we have that it would be an octa-core with a base frequency of 2.04 GHz and that the tested device has 7.26 GB of memory. available, which leads us to believe that at least a version with 8 GB of RAM will be made available by Huawei.