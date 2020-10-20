Face Recognition Device Market Demand Analysis & Projected huge Growth by 2025

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global Face Recognition Device Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global Face Recognition Device Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Face Recognition Device Market predicted until 2025 *. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cloudwalk (China), Herta (Spain), IDTECK Co Ltd. (South Korea), Artec Group (United States), CMOLO (China), Anviz (United States), IDEMIA (France), SenseTime (Hongkong)

What is Face Recognition Device Market?

Face recognition devices are personal identification devices. It uses the personal characteristics of an individual for identifying a person’s identity. Increasing demand for face recognition devices owing to a rise in security concerns among numerous industry verticals such as security and protection, transportation, BFSI, and others to deal with increasing threats of data breaches propelling the market growth. Moreover, increasing government initiatives for security expected to drive market demand during the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Handheld Devices, Fixed Devices), Application (Electronic Transactions and Access Control, Ambient Intelligence, Wearable Systems, Others), Industry Vertical (Security and Protection, Transportation, BFSI, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Advancements in Face Recognition Devices

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Surveillance Devices to Enhance Safety and Security

Growing Applications in Physical Security

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of Face Recognition Device

Opportunities

The increasing number of data breach cases driving the demand for facial recognition devices. For instance, according to Identity Theft Resource Center 1,579 breach cases recorded in the United States in 2017. Hence, in order to improve data security and privacy organizations are adopting an identity analytics solution expected to drive the market.



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Face Recognition Device Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Face Recognition Device market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Face Recognition Device Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Face Recognition Device

Chapter 4: Presenting the Face Recognition Device Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Face Recognition Device market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Face Recognition Device Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

