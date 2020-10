Stuttgart (dpa) – VfB Stuttgart are pushing their plans to found a women’s and women’s football department and have received advice from the highest level. National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg visited the Swabians last week, as VfB reported.

In a joint conversation with VfB President Claus Vogt and Head of Women’s Football Project Claudia Maintok, former national coach Tina Theune was also present.