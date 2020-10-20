Alpha Olefins Market : Global Analysis Of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2020 – 2026 | Leading Players- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation

Being a quality market report, it comprises of transparent market research studies and estimations that supports business growth. The credible Alpha Olefins Market report consists of explicit and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product. This is the most pertinent, unique, fair and commendable market research report framed by focusing on specific business needs. With this market report it becomes easier to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. The Alpha Olefins marketing report also offers a great inspiration to seek new business ventures and evolve better.

Global alpha olefins market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.01 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is growing demand for polyethylene.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Chevron Phillips Chemical CompanyExxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Qatar Chemical Company Sasol, Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC, Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd., Petro Rabigh, National Petrochemical Company, Jam Petrochemical Company, TPC Group among others

Market Definition: Global Alpha Olefins Market

Alpha olefins are the organic compounds which are produced by the oligomerization of ethylene. The oligomerization process consists of products with even-numbered carbon chains, usually ranging from C4 to C30+. The major applications of these compounds are comonomer for polyolefin production, synthetic lubricant production, as surfactant in detergent production and crude oil refining.

Market Drivers:

The demand of Pao-Based synthetic lubricants can drive the market growth in the forecast period

Growth of end-use Industries is another factor uplifting the market growth

Increasing demand for Pao-Based Synthetic Lubricants is also likely to boost the demand of antiscalants

Rising crude oil refining across the globe; this factor will also boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in the prices of ethylene acts as restraint for the growth of this market

Stringent environmental regulations is another factor restricting this market growth

Presence of alternatives in the market including tungsten disulphide along with the advancement in the nanoparticle-based lubricants will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Alpha Olefins Market

By Product

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

Others

By Application

Polyolefin Comonomers

Surfactants

Lubricant

Drilling Machinery Fuel

Others

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Alpha Olefins Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Alpha Olefins Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Alpha Olefins Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Alpha Olefins.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Alpha Olefins.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Alpha Olefins by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Alpha Olefins Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Alpha Olefins Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Alpha Olefins.

Chapter 9: Alpha Olefins Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

