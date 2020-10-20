Lab Automation Market: Exclusive Report on the Latest Scenario of Industry2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – Beckman Coulter, Inc., Tecan Trading AG., Perkinelmer

Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Lab Automation Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Lab Automation Market report.

Global Lab Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Lab Automation Market

Lab automation is the process in which specimen processing equipment is used in order to perform clinical research. Lab automation process is carried out to develop new technology, increase productivity and reduce the time cycles.

Market Drivers

Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity

Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research

Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics

Market Restraint

High initial investments

Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories

Lab Automation Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Lab Automation Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Leading Lab Automation manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Beckman Coulter Tecan Trading AG., Perkinelmer Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Agilent Technologies Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Hamilton Company., Abbott, Aurora Biomed , BD, BioTek Instruments, , Brooks Automation Cerner Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Eppendorf AG, LabVantage Solutions, LabWare, among others

Key points of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Reasons for purchasing this Report

Data Bridge Market Research relies on industry-wide databases for both regional and global authentic data, which enables the team to decipher the precise trends and existing scenario in the market. The report takes a 360-degree approach to ensure that the niche and emerging aspects are also factored in to ultimately get accurate results. Analyst Support: Speak to our research analysts to solve any queries you may have before or after buying the report. Analyst Support: Get you query resolved by speaking to our research analysts before and after purchasing the report. Customer Satisfaction: Our team of research analysts will accommodate all your research needs and customize the report accordingly. Long-standing experience: Our team of analysts will offer elaborate and accurate insights pertaining to the market.

Segmentation: Global Lab Automation Market

By Equipment

Liquid handlers

Automated plate handlers

Robotic arm

Automated storage

Retrieval systems

By Software

Management system

Laboratory information system

Chromatography data system

Electronic lab notebook

Scientific data management system

By Analyzer

Biochemistry analyzers

Immuno-based analyzers

Hematology analyzers segments

By Application

Drug discovery High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Adme Screening Compound Weighing and Dissolution Compound Management Others

Genomics

Proteomics

Protein engineering

Bio analysis

Analytical chemistry

System biology

Clinical diagnostics Sample Preparation Splitting Archiving EIA

Lyophilization

By End User

Biotechnology & pharmaceuticals

Hospitals

Research institutions

Academics

Private labs.

