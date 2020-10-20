After rumors, DJI Pocket 2 presented with 4K recording and 8x zoom

Update (10/20/2020) by JS

Just as was already expected, DJI today released the Pocket 2 compact camera, which can record in 4K resolution, as well as render 8x and 4x digital optics.

Among other differentials, the manufacturer informs that the device has a 3-axis gimbal to allow smoother shooting and the captures create even more appealing takes for those who do and those who watch.

Capture your moments with DJI Pocket 2. With a larger sensor and smart new features like 8x zoom, ActiveTrack 3.0, as well as the 3-axis stabilized camera, DJI Pocket 2 is the unconventional camera that will transform your content.

Learn more: https://t.co/VYUmXOX4Ue pic.twitter.com/2H3qYHpS65

– DJI (@DJIGlobal) October 20, 2020

Another positive point of the new version is in the DJI Matrix Stereo, which is the new audio system implemented in the device to give even better sound resolution, with clearer sound recording than its predecessor.

As for the settings, the camera has the option of taking 16 MP or 64 MP photos, as well as 60 fps recordings in 4K resolution. The promised autonomy for the device is up to 140 minutes, which gives a good period of use.

Original article (10/19/2020)

At the end of August, DJI officially announced its new gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 4, which came to the market with more stability for capturing photos or recording videos than the previous generation.

Now, a new product must be presented tomorrow, October 20, by the company. The Chinese have not given official details on what the accessory will be, but, according to a tweet to announce the presentation event, it should be the new DJI Osmo Pocket 2.

Improved camera

Zoom lenses (probably digital zoom)

Improved night shooting

Wireless microphone

Portrait beautify

more compact design pic.twitter.com/QSBLAq1Col

– OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) October 17, 2020

Official details on the product and its specifications are still unknown, but some leaks may point to a few – but interesting – characteristics of the laptop.

According to the leaker, the product arrives with camera improvements, but the specifications are not detailed. Additionally, the DJI Osmo Pocket may come with digital zoom lenses, a wireless microphone, improvements for night shots, and an even more portable design.

Single set or combo, it’s on you. pic.twitter.com/lB4nhdBxJE

– OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) October 17, 2020

Another highlight, according to the images, is the presence of a joystick on your body, which should give better control and stabilization of the gimbal.

Other details have yet to be confirmed, but the trailing thread continues, always with the possible content that will accompany the kit, which includes a handle to hold the accessory, which can be easily connected to the device through a “hole” in its structure.

Finally, the DJI Osmo Pocket 2 is expected to arrive with a half-inch sensor, which should significantly improve the output quality of the gadget.

Capture the magic at your fingertips | October 20 | 9 a.m. EDT

Learn more: https://t.co/UWbEyIuRf2 pic.twitter.com/jxOn3ZwaA3

– DJI (@DJIGlobal) October 16, 2020

The DJI event is scheduled for tomorrow, October 20, at 9 a.m. local time – or 10 a.m. Brasilia time.