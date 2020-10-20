Uncategorized
Global Peptide Antibiotics Market In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors 2027||Mylan N.V, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novo Holdings A/S, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd
Peptide antibiotics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the infectious diseases worldwide and recently approval of the drug are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
The major players covered in the peptide antibiotics market are Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novo Holdings A/S, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd, Allergan, Theravance Biopharma., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc and others.
Global Peptide Antibiotics Market Scope and Market Size
Peptide antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of indication, drugs, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.
Based on indication, the peptide antibiotics market is segmented into skin and skin structure infections, hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP), blood stream infections and others.
The drugs segment for peptide antibiotics market includes daptomycin, dalbavancin, telavancin and others.
Route of administration segment of peptide antibiotics market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical and others.
On the basis of end-users, the peptide antibiotics market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others
Peptide antibiotics market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.
Global Peptide Antibiotics Market Drivers:
Rising prevalence of the infectious diseases worldwide and recently approval of the drug are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
Vulnerable patient population of chronic infectious diseases drives the growth of peptide antibiotics market. Ongoing research is being evaluated for novel peptide antibiotics for treating the infectious diseases by many pharmaceuticals companies can be a positive indicator for the peptide antibiotics market growth.
Nevertheless, stringent regulation imposes by regulatory authority and high cost of peptide antibiotics can be a factors for restrain the market growth.
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Peptide antibiotics Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Peptide antibiotics Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Peptide antibiotics Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
