Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market : Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis To 2020 – 2026 | Top Companies- All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (IN), athenahealth, Inc. (US), CareCloud Corporation (US)

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) industry can be highly benefited with this market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and help make better decisions. Market segmentation has also been performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities prepare this winning Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market document to be outperforming for the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market has accounted to about USD 29.5 billion in 2018, rapidly growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2026, is expected to reach USD 75.69 billion by 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Revenue Cycle Management Market

Revenue cycle management (RCM) is applied by healthcare organizations to scale and manage the process of healthcare billing and reimbursements. It is done by improving the process of claims management, accelerating explanation of benefits (EOB) reconciliation, improving the quality of information, streamlining denial management, and by automating processes. The RCM solution manages the patient’s bills from entering the hospital to reimbursement of claims.

Market Drivers

Factors like decrease in reimbursement in healthcare industry, reduction of total healthcare costs, initiatives undertaken by governments for implementation of revenue cycle management solutions, and increasing expenditure by healthcare industry especially made on IT are the major drivers of the global revenue cycle management market.

Key advantage over traditional revenue cycle management.

Market Restraints

Lack of training and skills in the staff.

Lack of technical infrastructure support

Leading Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

All scripts Healthcare Solutions, (IN), athenahealth, (US), CareCloud Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Experian Information Solutions,(US), General Electric Company (US), GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (IN), McKesson Corporation (US), NXGN Management, LLC. (US), nThrive, (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), SSI Group, LLC (US)

Key points of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Reasons for purchasing this Report

Data Bridge Market Research relies on industry-wide databases for both regional and global authentic data, which enables the team to decipher the precise trends and existing scenario in the market. The report takes a 360-degree approach to ensure that the niche and emerging aspects are also factored in to ultimately get accurate results. Analyst Support: Speak to our research analysts to solve any queries you may have before or after buying the report. Analyst Support: Get you query resolved by speaking to our research analysts before and after purchasing the report. Customer Satisfaction: Our team of research analysts will accommodate all your research needs and customize the report accordingly. Long-standing experience: Our team of analysts will offer elaborate and accurate insights pertaining to the market.

Segmentation: Global Revenue Cycle Management Market

By Product Type Integrated RCM Standalone RCM

By Stage Front Office Mid Office Back Office

By Function Claim & Denial Medical Billing Coding Payment remittance Electronic health record Clinical documentation improvement Insurance Verification Others (scheduling & appointment, referral management, and contract management)

By End-User Hospitals General Physicians Labs Other end users (pharmacies, emergency medical centers etc.)

By Deployment Web-based On-premise Cloud-based

By Component Software Services

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



