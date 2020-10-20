PUBG receives update 9.1 and wins mode that boosts frame rate

Cross-platform gaming PUBG receives Update 9.1 focused on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, allowing gamers to take advantage of several new features that have been implemented by the developers to make the game even better every day.

Among the resources applied there is the Framerate Priority mode, which, as the name suggests, aims to prioritize high frame rates per second, which is still considered important by many actors to have more realism when they are in the field. battle.

Usually the gaming limit makes the level of immersion less than a lot, but with this update it will be possible to play at 60 fps in FullHD resolution, so the previous generation consoles will run the title with a good level of detail.

Along with this new way of seeing the game, Update 9.1 also brings a new map. This is the Paramo world, which is described with the location between the mountains of South America and the clouds, which is considered to be an ancient land with several mysteries and new resources for players.

although it is necessary to keep an eye out for enemies, it is also necessary to be careful when walking through Panamo, as there are active volcanoes which can erupt at any time and running will be almost impossible. However, if I have a helicopter, it is possible to escape this “hot death” on the 3×3 map.