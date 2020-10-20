Global Connected Care Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors CAGR of 32.30% by 2027: Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts to 2027

Connected care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow with a CAGR of 32.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising use of smartphones and wearable devices into healthcare drives the connected care market.

The Connected Care report makes available fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. This market report offers all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. Connected Care market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this universal Connected Care market report.

Competitive Landscape and Connected Care Market Share Analysis

Connected care market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to connected care market.

The major players covered in the connected care market report are AgaMatrix, AIRSTRIP TECHNOLOGIES, INC., AliveCor, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Apple Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner Corporation., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Honeywell International Inc, Medtronic, Microsoft, Persistent Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Vivify Health, Inc., IBM Corporation, and SAP SE among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation:Global Connected Care Market

Connected Care Market By Type

(M-Health Services, M-Health Devices and E-Prescription),

Connected Care Market By Application

(Monitoring, Diagnosis and Treatment, Education and Awareness, Healthcare Management and Wellness, and Prevention),

Connected Care Market By Function

(Home Monitoring, Clinical Monitoring, Assisted Living and Telemedicine),

Connected Care Market By Target Audience

(Medical Device Manufacturers, Medical Device Supplier, Government Research Laboratory, Research and Development (R&D) Companies, Marketing Research and Consulting Service Provider, Medical Research Laboratories)

Connected Care Market Country Level Analysis

Connected care market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, function and target audience as referenced above.

The countries covered in the connected care market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the connected care market due to well-developed internet infrastructure, well-developed healthcare sector and presence of major players in this region. Europe is the dominating region in terms of growth in connected care market due to growing number of aged-population suffering from various diseases.

