Precise Analysis: DxOMark Announces Mobile Screen Ratings Based on 400 Tests

DxOMark is the choice of many people when they see how good a cell phone, camera or lens can be. Proof of this is the big repercussion of their testing, such as the recent warning that the iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras may not be as impressive compared to their competition, presenting fierce competition.

Now, the test lab has announced changes to evaluate smartphone screens, as they introduce increasingly innovative technologies like refresh rates up to 144Hz, for example. Check the changes.

According to DxOMark, the score of screens on mobile phones will be given based on more than 400 objective and perceptual tests, to ensure that the real user experience is taken into account, taking into account all forms of use. of the cell in question; by simply browsing apps or even watching HDR movies or playing games.

Below you can see a diagram showing how the scores will be awarded. As a basis, DxOMark will use 6 parameters:

Readability: brightness and contrast to the environment, viewing angle, gamma and more. Color: color fidelity, white balance, color uniformity; Video: brightness, contrast, color, gamma, HDR; Motion: motion blur, lost images, reading response time; Tactile sensitivity: precision, response time, fluidity of commands; Interference on the screen: presence of notch, reflections, knurling in the images, movement trails, etc.

DxOMark says tests take an average of 20 hours to complete and even take color accuracy into account when playing HDR video using instruments and direct perception to determine screen accuracy. when viewing content.

Check out the full sweep of cell phone screens reviewed so far:

Some of the phones that already received a screen rating were the Galaxy Note 20, which tops the sweep with 89 points, and the OnePlus 8 Pro, which came in second with 88 points.

Other cellphone screens are expected to be evaluated soon, as well as other devices in the future such as televisions and tablets, although the lab is currently focusing on evaluating smartphone screens, which are a big deal. part of his analysis.

