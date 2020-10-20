Only 300 supporters allowed at Revierderby in Dortmund | Free press

Sports

Dortmund (dpa) – Only 300 visitors will be able to watch the derby between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga in the stadium next Saturday (6.30 p.m. / Sky).

As BVB reported, the responsible health department was no longer able to approve viewers due to the growing number of corona infections to protect against new infections.

The 300 places are now drawn from among the 35,000 season ticket holders and club members from North Rhine-Westphalia who have applied for tickets to the Revierderby. In BVB’s home games against Borussia Mönchengladbach and SC Freiburg, 9,300 and 11,500 supporters respectively have been admitted this season. The derby against Schalke even went without supporters last season.

BVB are currently assuming that only 300 tickets can be awarded for this season’s Champions League first home game against Zenit St. Petersburg on October 28.

