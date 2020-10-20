Location Based Services Market to See Massive Growth by 2025: Cisco Systems, Google, Alcatel-Lucent, Qualcomm

Global Location Based Services Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), AT&T Inc. (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Apple, Inc. (United States) and Bharti Airtel, LTD. (India)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Location Based Services Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Definition

Location-based services are the type of services offered through a mobile phone and take into account the device’s geographical location. They typically offer information or entertainment. They are largely dependent on the mobile user’s location, the primary objective of the service provider’s system is to determine where the user is. There are numerous applications of location-based services including local news, points of interest, directions, directory assistance, fleet management, emergency, asset tracking, location-sensitive building, and local advertisement, among others. The rise in the use of location-based mobile advertising is one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the market.

The Global Location Based Services is segmented by following Product Types:

by Application (Location-based Advertising, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Social Networking & Entertainment, Mapping & Navigation, Local Search & Information, Others {Disaster Management, and Emergency Support}), Technology (Assisted GPS {A-GPS}, GPS, Enhanced GPS {E-GPS}, Enhanced Observed Time Difference {E-OTD}, Observed Time Difference {OTD}, Cell ID, Wi-Fi, Others {Bluetooth, Enhanced cell ID, and Geofencing}), Location Type (Outdoor, Indoor), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Others {Education, BFSI, and Oil & Gas})

….

Market Trend

The Increasing Popularity of Cloud-Based Big Data Analytics

Market Drivers

Increasing Competitiveness and Higher Adoption of Bi Solutions

Higher Adoption of LBS and RTLS for Various Industry Applications

The rise in the Use of Location-Based Mobile Advertising

Increasing Use of Social Media Marketing

The proliferation of Location-Based Apps among Consumers

Opportunities

Evolution of IoT

Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices

Support from Government for Encouraging the Use of RTLS and LBS Technologies

New Opportunities in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector

Global Location Based Services Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter’s five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

Types of Products, Applications and Global Location Based Services Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Location Based Services market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Location Based Services market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Location Based Services market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Location Based Services Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Location Based Services Market

The report highlights Location Based Services market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Location Based Services market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Location Based Services Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Location Based Services Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Location Based Services Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

