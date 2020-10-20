Three-week break for world road cycling champion Alaphilippe | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – World road cycling champion Julian Alaphilippe underwent surgery on his right hand after his crash during the 104th Tour of Flanders on Monday.

As announced by the Belgian team of Alaphilippe Deceuninck-QuickStep, the 28-year-old Frenchman was operated on without complications. Alaphilippe must now wear a cast for three weeks, can then resume training and begin physiotherapy.

“The fall was a scary moment and when I found myself on the ground I thought of the worst. Fortunately, it’s not that bad, ”said Alaphilippe. The classic specialist, strong in climbing, hit a motorcycle on Sunday at the Tour of Flanders 35 kilometers from the finish line after a reckless group of three leading men and broke two metacarpals in the fall .

The Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel took the victory at the monument of Belgian cycling ahead of the Belgian Wout van Aert.