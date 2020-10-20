Overwatch 2 could get beta at BlizzCon in February 2021, rumor has it

Update (10/19/2020 at 9.45 p.m.) – Renan Dores

While old rumors of a 2020 launch have lost momentum, new information reveals that Overwatch 2 may be closer than many think. According to the Metro leaker, who had already confirmed the existence of Overwatch 2 even before its announcement at BlizzCon 2019, the game could earn a beta or even hit the market in February 2021.

Also according to Metro, the new season of the Overwatch League, the professional league of the title, could be postponed until April so that Overwatch 2 can already be integrated into the competition. Since its announcement, the game has not had more information released, being the error of PlayStation Brazil, which raised the possibility of a launch this year, the last major mention of the game.

Overwatch 2 release news! 🤠

Rumors that the next OWL season will be delayed until April to ensure they can launch with OW2 suggest that the planned beta or even the game’s full release around Blizzcon in February 2021 is very likely!

Overwatch 2 promises a nice evolution from the first game, both visually and in terms of gameplay. While keeping its multiplayer elements in sync with Overwatch, even allowing for cross play between players of both titles, the launch offers refined graphics, new maps, a new game mode, and the debut of PvE and single player modes, in which the users can strengthen themselves. and get to know your favorite characters better.

Original article (06/10/2020 at 20:04)

The listings found on GameStop in Germany may have confirmed that Overwatch 2 is set to launch at a premium. As the WCCFTech website points out, the title cost just over $ 70, an amount normally billed in launches. However, since we still do not have an official confirmation from Blizzard, we can see that the price varies over time.

The leaks also confirm that the game is slated for release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even Switch, which received the first Overwatch later than other platforms. The post says we can still see production coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but Sony and Microsoft may hold onto the reveal for a more relevant time.

Overwatch 2 was announced at BlizzCon 2019, promising an even more robust experience than the first title. In addition to bringing back the popular multiplayer modes, including allowing owners of the first game to play with users of the new one, we will also see an exclusive story mode in which up to four players can play together to strengthen their favorite characters.

A release date has not been released, but a slide from PlayStation Brazil says we should see the game hit the market later this year. It should be remembered that tomorrow we will have the Sony event which promises to reveal the first titles that will be released for the PlayStation 5. It is hoped that the company will reveal more details about the console, which so far remains in the complete mystery.