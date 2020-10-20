Coronavirus: CoronaVac vaccine is safest, but suffers from lack of elderly volunteers

Among all the COVID-19 vaccines tested in the country, CoronaVac developed by Chinese company SinoVac is one of the most promising. Its development took place in partnership with the Butantan Institute and the government of the State of São Paulo, where tests have already been carried out in recent weeks. Based on what has been presented so far, the vaccination is expected to begin this year on December 15.

However, according to information released by the director of the Butantan Institute Dimas Covas during a press conference held today (19), it seems that it will take a little longer for the vaccination to actually start. Although no issues have stopped testing as in the case of the Oxford vaccine, CoronaVac suffers from the lack of volunteers over the age of 60 for studies to be completed.





“We need proof that the vaccine works in at least 61 cases. It’s statistically possible, but we have no control over reality, ”Covas said, reinforcing the lack of certainty about the previously planned timeline. Despite this, good news has also been released.

The first is that, according to the specialist, CoronaVac is “the vaccine with the best safety profile of all those tested”. According to the results obtained to date, the vaccine does not seem to cause major side effects, the most frequent of which, headache (headache), affecting only 15% of volunteers. In addition, the incidence of these effects decreased considerably when the 2nd dose was applied.





The second novelty is that the distribution of CoronaVac should not only give priority to residents of the state of São Paulo, being included in the national vaccination schedule. As Governor João Doria states, a partnership between the state and federal governments is in the negotiation phase, details being discussed between Doria and Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello on Wednesday (21).