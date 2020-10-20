Biggest obstacle at the start: BVB with staff concerns in Rome | Free press

Rome (dpa) – There was a ghostly void at Dortmund airport. At the start of the first group match against Lazio Rome on Tuesday (9 p.m. / Sky), the BVB professionals were almost between them.

The invigorating feeling that the European festivities begin with the start of the Champions League was not something that wanted to come true, given the dark atmosphere in the large recording room. For the sporting director Michael Zorc, it was one more reason to spread good humor and to prevent the imminent corona blues: “We have all been used to this situation for six months now. We are looking forward to this game. “

With the growing number of infections across Europe, concerns about infection among professional footballers and the threat of match operations have risen again. BVB coach Lucien Favre had already expressed his discomfort the previous days: “There will be more cases, it is not good to travel. I think we have to be careful. “

But the schedule of international competition, which has been condensed by the corona pandemic, is not currently helping to minimize the risk. Professionals like Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier, who were previously part of the Belgian national team for matches in Brussels, London and Reykjavik, will travel to their fourth European city within 13 days.

The high number of cycles also requires physical limit values ​​from professionals. Like Zorc, general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke also advised players to take a positive view: “A lot of what gets stored as fatigue happens in the head. You just can’t let that happen. If you tell yourself that I must be broken, you will be able to defend yourself even less. “

Not only the constant workload of their domestic players, but also the shortage of staff in defense is currently bothering Borussia. After all, there is only one center-back available in Rome with Mats Hummels. Because Manuel Akanji (Corona), Dan-Axel Zagadou (knee), Nico Schulz (torn muscle) and Emre Can (hanging red card) are absent, Favre has to improvise.

In addition, there is also the risk of full-back Lukasz Piszczek, who suffered an eye injury in the 1-0 Hoffenheim victory on Saturday. A decision on its use should be made soon. “He’s doing a lot better. It would be great if he could play. It would alleviate our problems a bit, ”said Sebastian Kehl after landing in Rome.

The boss of the fired player didn’t want to overestimate the defensive personnel problem. “We have justified hopes of progressing in this group. You have to start in Rome, ”said the former BVB professional hopeful for a successful third Bundesliga appearance in front of 1,000 approved spectators at Stadio Olimpico. Coach Lucien Favre also refrained from complaining about the staff shortage: “We will find a good solution”.

Mats Hummels says a lot will depend on how the newly formed defense brings former Dortmund Ciro Immobile under control. Because unlike his rather unfortunate spell at BVB in the 2014/15 season, the 30-year-old center-forward is one of Serie A’s top scorers for the third time after 2014 and 2018 with 36 goals this summer. it is relevant not to give him too many chances because he has been frozen in front of goal for a few years, ”warned the BVB captain.

Perhaps the lack of real estate contributed to the Romans, who had started the season only moderately, completely botched their dress rehearsal at 3-0 on Saturday in Genoa. “I have never seen my team so demotivated,” complained coach Simone Inzaghi, “I want to see a passionate reaction against BVB.”

But the latest international record for the Romans, who have qualified for the first time in 13 years, isn’t exactly terrifying. There has only been one victory in the last eleven Champions League matches. The Italians consider the fact that he succeeded against Bremen and therefore against a German club as a good omen.

Likely queues:

Lazio Rome: Strakosha – Patric, Acerbi, Hoedt – Parolo, Milinkovic-Savic, Fares – Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto – Immobile, Correa

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki – Piszczek, Hummels, Delaney – Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro – Reus – Sancho, Haaland

Referee: Turpin (France)