Apple Watch SE: users report overheating with burns and screen damage

At its Apple event in mid-September, Apple officially announced its much-anticipated Apple Watch Series 6 and surprised the world with the launch of the Apple Watch SE, a more modest model of the watch that follows the principle of the SE line offering the same basic functionalities as the variant. more robust while removing some features to keep the price low.

Samsung October 19

Curiosity 08 oct.

A very attractive offer for the vast majority of people, the Apple Watch SE has been the protagonist of nasty cases this week. Six wearers in South Korea have reported serious issues with the device overheating, with one suffering from burns to the wrist and the damaged watch display.

Some users reported noticing the issue while charging, while others felt a stinging sensation during use with a yellow spot on the screen being one of the signs on all devices. damaged. Apparently, the cause of the fault is in the area above the display connectors, between the Taptic Engine and the Digital Crown.

Of the six affected users, three have already been reimbursed, with an Apple response expected in the coming days. Still, while pretty serious, the overheating appears to be limited to many South Korean models of the Apple Watch SE, and shouldn’t be found in other countries.





The Apple Watch SE has the same design as the Watch Series 6, but comes with an older processor and leaves out functions like ECG monitoring, always-on display, and oximeter. The device is already on sale in Brazil, with prices starting at around R $ 3,799.